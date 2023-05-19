2-year-old hospitalized after falling into pool in Baytown

BAYTOWN – A 2-year-old child has been rushed to the hospital after officials say she fell in a pool at a Baytown home Friday morning.

First responders and officers from the Baytown Police Department responded to reports of a drowning at a home located at 9731 Ellen Street around 11 a.m.

The City of Baytown’s Public Information Officer said the toddler fell in the pool and was eventually pulled out and transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in an unknown condition. It’s also unknown how long the child was inside the pool.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.