Important water safety tips to help keep kids safe this summer

HOUSTON – Summer is officially here, and the kids are headed to the pools! Relaxing by the water is a great way to cool off, even if it’s only in your own backyard, and knowing about water safety is key to saving lives.

Tony Guillory, Assosication Director of Aquatics at the YMCA of Greater Houston spoke with Lauren Kelly about a few things parents should know before allowing their kids to get in the water.

The WATER WATCHERS are crucial

That means you’ve got to keep your eyes on the pool at ALL TIMES. Even the ring of a cell phone can be distracting, so try not to answer until everyone is out of the water.

NEVER SWIM ALONE

There are too many “what ifs” that can happen if you’re swimming by yourself. Always make sure there is an adult or a lifeguard nearby.

You must wait 30 minutes after eating before getting back into the pool

That’s not an old wives tale folks, it’s 30 minutes for a reason. No one wants to clean up a yucky mess in the pool because someone got too full from lunch. It will always allow a solid amount of time to pass so you don’t get cramps.

If you hear thunder or lightening, you must get out for 30 minutes

I know it may sound fun to swim in the rain, but each time you hear or see thunder and lightening, the clock starts over. Rain is ok, but thunder and lightening is a big no-no.

For more information on the YMCA’s water safety tips, click HERE.