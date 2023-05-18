Do you recognize him? Man wanted for questioning after deadly 2022 shooting in west Houston

The person of interest is described as a black male, medium height and build, tied-back locks and a moustache and beard.

HOUSTON – Houston police held a news conference on Thursday asking for the public’s help finding the person they believe shot and killed a man after an argument and fight in west Houston last year.

Although investigators are calling the man a “person of interest” they said several witnesses identified him as the gunman who shot 29-year-old Terrance Jordan.

On Dec. 7, around 1:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 2465 South Kirkwood Rd. and found Jordan shot to death.

Investigators said Jordan and the person of interest were seen arguing and then a short time later fighting, which eventually turned into shots being fired. Jordan was shot one time and pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators that the suspect was seen calmly walking away from the scene after the shooting and walking into a nearby apartment complex.

The person of interest is described by police as a Black man, medium height and build, with tied-back locks and a mustache and beard. He was wearing a black Adidas jogging suit, red sweatpants, black shoes and glasses.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identity of the person of interest is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.