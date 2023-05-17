75º

Who did this? 30-year-old remains in critical condition after devastating hit-and-run in SE Houston

Police are asking for help after Julio Torres, Jr. was found in the middle of the road

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Julio Torres, Jr. is in critical condition after a hit-and-run pedestrian crash. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash near the Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston.

The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to help obtain more details about the crash.

The wreck happened at 7800 Gulf Freeway service road at approximately 11:40 p.m. on April 2.

Officers responded to the scene. They were told that a person was lying on the northbound lanes of the service road.

Authorities found Julio Torres, Jr., 30, in the middle of the road. Police said he was possibly hit while trying to cross the road where there wasn’t a crosswalk.

Torres was taken to a local hospital with significant injuries. The driver who hit the man left the area and did not help Torres. Police do not have a description of the suspect or the driver’s vehicle.

Authorities said the vehicle could be a SUV or truck, but it is unknown what the make or model of the vehicle is.

If you know anything about this crash, you should call the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

