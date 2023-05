The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Canadian pop star The Weeknd changed his name on social media Monday to Abel Tesfaye, his birth name.

Tesfaye opted to keep his handles on Instagram and Twitter as The Weeknd and made no changes to his Facebook account at all.

It’s not clear why Tesfaye, 33, made the change. In an interview with W Magazine this month, he said he’s preparing to reinvent himself as a musician.

