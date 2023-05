Angel Chavira, 33, is charged with murder in the 180th State District Court.

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested after shooting a man to death over the weekend, according to Houston police.

Angel Chavira, 33, has been charged with murder.

On May 13, police responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot located at 4711 W 34th Street around 11:05 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chavira was later identified as the shooter and arrested by HPD’s SWAT team.