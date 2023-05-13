City of Kyle to attempt to break record for largest same-name gathering

KYLE, Texas – The City of Kyle will be attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the largest same-name gathering during the 2023 Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza!

The city is asking everyone with the name Kyle to attend at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 at Lake Kyle Park.

“In order to have a chance at breaking this record we need Kyles from near and far to take part,” the city said on Facebook.

In order to participate, your first name must be spelled Kyle. Middle names or last names with the same spelling will not be accepted.

Any Kyle of any age can participate and all that do will receive a free t-shirt and other goodies.

The Gathering of the Kyles is happening as part of the 2023 Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza! You can find more information about the Gathering of the Kyles here.

The 2023 Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza! is happening from May 19 - 21. You can find out more information about the fair here.