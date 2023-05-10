‘I was scared’: Woman says surveillance captured man looking into windows at her Montrose home

Not once, not twice, but four times in the past week, a suspicious person was caught on surveillance video, looking into a woman’s windows, while she was asleep in her Montrose home. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, believes the person is a man.

KPRC 2 has blurred his face, because he has not been charged with a crime.

“I was scared.”

The woman said she had not seen the man before.

“Not in person, No. Just on my camera.”

She said the man stopped by Wednesday through Thursday between 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

The woman realized someone was watching her after noticing a concrete block that was left outside her back window. She put a camera in the window and within hours, she noticed the man used the block to climb up and look into her back window.

“I think he noticed the camera because later on that night, he came back,”

The woman noticed the person used a piece of cardboard to try and cover up the camera. Another night, a video showed the man casually walking up to the front of her home. He looks to the side, before making eye contact with the camera in her window, then walks away.

The woman said she reported his unwelcomed visits to police and added warning signs to her windows.

“I already put up poster board and my windows. And on one of them, I wrote, ‘You have been reported. I will shoot you.’”

She hopes this is the last time her cameras catch him on her property.

KPRC 2 reached out to the Houston Police Department. Officials said he could face a misdemeanor trespassing charge if he is caught. Charges could be upgraded depending on circumstances, such as motive and how many times he was at the home.

To prevent unwanted people from looking into your home, HPD suggests using surveillance cameras, motion sensor lights and keeping blinds and curtains shut.