Collagen supplements: Who benefits from it and how to pick a brand

HOUSTON – There’s a rise in the popularity of collagen supplements. Many claim it helps them look and feel younger with fewer wrinkles.

While the scientific jury is still out on beauty appearance, collagen is a protein, so it can be used in place of a protein powder.

The manufacturers of collagen claim one to two scoops a day can improve skin elasticity, hair, and joints.

Registered dietician Catherine Kruppa from Advice for Eating says clients like the fine texture mixed in a drink since it has a subtle flavor. She mostly recommends collagen for people needing more protein in their diet.

Kruppa said there are two things you need to look for in a collagen powder:

as many amino acids with as few additives

hydrolyzed

Friendswood menopause expert, Dr. Mary Claire Haver, well known for The Galveston Diet, says it’s understandable women want it to improve skin elasticity.

“We have a 30 - 50% decrease in our collagen in our skin,” Dr. Haver explained. “Ask you any woman who’s been through menopause, she can show you her arm or her neck to show you what’s going on.”

While Dr. Haver likes collagen, she points to studies that indicate it’s helpful for osteoporosis.

“For me, I did it for vanity and now I’m doing it for my bones,” she laughed.

Kruppa said, for anyone who wants to try collagen, her favorite brand is Live Conscious because it packs the most essential amino acids and it’s hydrolyzed, which she said is easiest to digest.

“We have 20 amino acids that you’re trying to get in on a daily basis that is essential for our bodies and 19 of those are in that Live Conscious collagen protein powder so it has the most which we like but it also doesn’t have any additives,” Kruppa said.