The Swinging Door in Richmond closing after 50 years

RICHMOND, Texas – A popular BBQ restaurant in Richmond has announced they will be closing after 50 years in business.

Steven Onstad, owner of The Swinging Door, took to Facebook to announce the closure.

“Being a huge part Fort Bend County the past 50 years I want to give a big THANK YOU to all of our wonderful customers, customers that became friends, friends that became family and especially all my employees throughout the years that created the backbone of this establishment,” Onstad said. “It has been a honor to be a part of the last 50 years of memories. We have been blessed to have been of service to this area. However, this old BBQ guy has decided to move on to another chapter in life, that being said Swinging Door is closing its doors. We do not have an exact date yet but within the next few weeks.”

According to the restaurant’s website, The Swinging Door opened on Labor Day in 1973. As the business grew, a dance hall was added onto it. The restaurant had many special guests, including many of the at the time Houston Oilers football team such as Earl Campbell.

Do you have any favorite memories of The Swinging Door? Share them in the comment section below the story.