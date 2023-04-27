Meta canceling ‘Red Table Talk’ after Facebook Watch shows shut down

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: Jada Pinkett Smith attends the Build Series to discuss the web TV talk show 'Red Table Talk' at Build Studio on January 22, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Meta is getting rid of the Facebook Watch group, whose shows included the popular ‘Red Table Talk’ hosted by Jada Pinkett-Smith, daughter Willow Smith, and Pinkett-Smith’s mother, Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris, reports said.

A representative from Meta confirmed the news but didn’t provide any further comment, Variety reported.

The show’s Facebook page issued a statement Thursday that said, “We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come.”

The move comes after it was announced that Mina Lefevre, who was head of development and programming for the company, is departing Facebook’s parent company in the latest round of layoffs. Lefevre joined Meta (Facebook at the time) in 2017, after serving as MTV’s head of scripted development, according to reports.

None of the Facebook Watch originals will be returning for new seasons. The company is now focused on “creating virtual-reality experiences in Meta Horizon Worlds that can also be accessed across Facebook, Instagram and Messenger,” as quoted by Variety.

‘Red Table Talk’ discusses current social and cultural issues “from an inter-generational perspective,” the show’s website states. The series is reportedly produced by Westbrook Studios, which was co-founded by Pinkett-Smith and her husband, Will Smith. Right now, the company said they are looking for a new home.

The Emmy-winning talk show’s Facebook page has 11 million followers.