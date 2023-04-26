3 suspects charged in 2022 shooting of father who was chased down, executed outside his mechanic shop

Raudel Orozco, 20, Rolando Orozco, 22, and Jody Duron, 19 - are charged with murder in the 262nd State District Court.

HOUSTON – Three men have been arrested and charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a mechanic two days before Christmas last year.

Raudel Orozco, 20, Rolando Orozco, 22, and Jody Duron, 19 have all been charged with murder. They are accused of shooting 29-year-old Luis Casillas to death.

On Dec. 23, 2022, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of a mechanic shop located at 7676 North Freeway service road around 12:55 p.m.

Casillas’ family said witnesses told them they saw six males pull up in two trucks with semi-automatic weapons and chase Casillas down before making him get on his knees and shooting him in the head.

Family members said Casillas was shot following an argument over a customer who didn’t want to pay for repairs.

The three suspects were arrested on Tuesday without incident. It’s not clear if investigators are searching for more suspects.