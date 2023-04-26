80º

3 suspects charged in 2022 shooting of father who was chased down, executed outside his mechanic shop

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Raudel Orozco, 20, Rolando Orozco, 22, and Jody Duron, 19 - are charged with murder in the 262nd State District Court. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – Three men have been arrested and charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a mechanic two days before Christmas last year.

Raudel Orozco, 20, Rolando Orozco, 22, and Jody Duron, 19 have all been charged with murder. They are accused of shooting 29-year-old Luis Casillas to death.

On Dec. 23, 2022, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of a mechanic shop located at 7676 North Freeway service road around 12:55 p.m.

Casillas’ family said witnesses told them they saw six males pull up in two trucks with semi-automatic weapons and chase Casillas down before making him get on his knees and shooting him in the head.

Family members said Casillas was shot following an argument over a customer who didn’t want to pay for repairs.

The three suspects were arrested on Tuesday without incident. It’s not clear if investigators are searching for more suspects.

