New fitness facility uses technology to build muscle during 20-minute workout

HOUSTON – BODY20 is a fitness franchise that leverages muscle strength with technology.

The workout is done while wearing an Electro-Muscle Stimulation (EMS) suit and only lasts 20 minutes.

BODY20 claims the suit will contract muscles 150 times more than typical workouts in that short time.

“Every major muscle group is being contracted 36,000 times. You go to personal training, any type of intense workout for one hour, you only get eight to 12,000 contractions for only some parts of your body that you worked out,” said owner Shawn Patel.

A one-month membership costs $199 and up, depending on how much you attend.