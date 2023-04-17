Sugar prices are rising at an all-time high since 2012. Here’s why.

Your favorite sweet snacks and drinks may cost a little more, as sugar prices have increased for the first time since 2012, reports say.

According to The Wall Street Journal, prices for raw sugar cane trades have jumped this year.

Bad weather affecting sugar production in China, India, and Thailand are reportedly to blame.

The Wall Street Journal noted that food makers will have to decide on higher costs to end-buyers or swallow lower profit margins.

Some drink companies could possibly switch to alternatives such as high-fructose corn syrup.

Experts say a likely shift in global weather patterns, including the development of a possible El Nino could further weigh on sugar production.