Locals help Florida deputy rescue father and daughter who went missing while jet skiing

Thonotosassa, Florida – A sheriff’s deputy teamed up with local residents to rescue a father and daughter who had been treading water for nearly an hour on Saturday, April 15, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said.

The HCSO said 31-year-old Christopher Snow and his 13-year-old daughter Alexis failed to return after they went out on a Jet Ski from Baker Creek Park in Thonotosassa around 6:50 pm. By 8 pm, Christopher Snow’s girlfriend, Carolyn Joyce, went to the dock and found HCSO Deputy Kevin Reich doing a routine surveillance, and she alerted him that they had not returned, local media reported.

A local man and his family offered to take the deputy out on their boat to search for the pair while they waited for the marine and aviation units to arrive, local media reported. Footage released by the sheriff’s office shows the deputy locating the father and daughter and pulling them to safety.

Sheriff Chad Chronister praised the " swift response” of the deputy and community members. “We are relieved that they were returned to shore safely and without any injuries. It is scary to imagine what could have happened had this father and daughter not been wearing their life jackets,” Chronister said.

