Person dead after being hit by loose tire on I-10 in W. Houston

HOUSTON – The westbound lanes of I-10 are currently shut down at Blalock Road and Echo Lane after a fatal crash.

According to Houston police, the crash only involved one vehicle.

According to the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office, an 18-wheeler was eastbound on I-10 when it lost a wheel and a tire. The tire bounced into the westbound lanes near Bunker Hill, striking a car and killing the front seat passenger that was traveling on the Katy Tollway. The driver veered across all six lanes and struck the outside wall heading westbound.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials said the 18-wheeler continued without stopping.

All westbound lanes of the Katy Fwy remain closed.