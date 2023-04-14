Harris County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding 47-year-old missing woman

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a woman who hasn’t been seen or heard from since March.

Tina Jo Olds, 47, has had no communication with family members since Mar. 24. She was last seen in the 3000 block of West Grand Pkwy in the Katy area, after borrowing a friend’s car.

The sheriff’s office said she is 5′7 and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000