8-month-old girl dies after being struck by bullet, parents accused of fighting over weapon when it went off

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – An 8-month-old baby is dead and her mother was left injured following a fight with the child’s father Wednesday night, according to San Antonio Police Department.

The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. at a residence located in the 2100 block of NE Loop 410 in San Antonio.

The 21-year-old mother told investigators that she was arguing with the child’s father over a gun that he was carrying, KSAT News reports. She said the gun belonged to her and she wanted the weapon back.

With the baby in her arms, she began to struggle with the man for the gun and it went off, police said.

The baby and the mother were both struck by a bullet during the altercation. The mother and child were taken to the hospital by family members, according to the report.

The baby died. The mother was listed to be in fair condition.

The father reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived and was not immediately located.=

Read the full story here.