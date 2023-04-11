Russia’s Shiveluch Volcano erupts, prompts aviation warning

Russia’s Shiveluch volcano in the far east Kamchatka Krai erupted on Tuesday, April 11, creating a volcanic cloud that plumed 10 kilometers above sea level and prompted an aviation warning.

The Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) said it was observing continued strong eruptions from Shiveluch, one of the region’s largest volcanos.

“Ash explosions up to 15 [kilometers] (49,200 ft) above sea level could occur at any time,” the monitoring team said. “Ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft.”

Footage released by Russia’s foreign ministry captured the volcanic plume extending skyward.