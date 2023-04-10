‘Straight out of Avatar’: Texas’ Biscuit the ‘alien deer’ an adorable oddity, viral sensation

HOUSTON – A cute critter in New Waverly, Texas, made its viral internet debut recently. Its name is Biscuit.

Video of the adorable oddity, dubbed the “alien deer,” are circulating on the internet.

“He is a Muntjac deer that lives in Texas,” the caption of the viral video reads. “These deer exhibit strange behaviors when around new smells and people. The glands around the eyes and forehead open up which is unique to this species.”

Biscuit’s otherworldly appearance elicited a slew of comments online.

“Strange dog,” one commenter joked.

“Looks like something out of Avatar in Pandora,” another wrote.

“So this deer, the platypus, octopus are all evidence that aliens are on this planet,” someone else wrote.

Some found Biscuit and his brethren somewhat unnerving.

“Looks like The Thing has breached Antarctica and now assimilated a deer....GET THE FLAMETHROWER!!”

“New fear unlocked,” joked another.

But most were blown away by the diversity of life Biscuit represented.

“I’m 54 years old and I’ve never heard of this deer before... shouldn’t it be on the 6:00 news or something?” a commenter wrote.

View more videos of Biscuit here.

What is a muntjac deer?

Muntjacs are small, stocky deer no larger than a medium-size dog, BBC Wildlife reported.

They have distinctive preorbital scent glands that expand and “excrete a personalized concoction of chemical compounds that convey information about a deer’s sex, age, and reproductive status, as well as their overall health, well-being, and social hierarchy,” according to the BBC.

When relaxed, the glands look like small bumps on the deer’s face.