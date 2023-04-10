Man shot in leg during argument in parking lot of Sugar Land pizza restaurant

SUGAR LAND – Police are searching for a suspect after they said a man was shot during an argument outside a Sugar Land pizza restaurant.

According to Sugar Land police, they received a call about the shooting around 7 p.m. Sunday outside of the MOD Pizza located near the intersection of the Southwest Fwy and the Grand Pkwy. They said two men got into an argument in the parking lot of the restaurant and that’s when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other in the leg.

The suspect fled the scene and police are currently searching for him.