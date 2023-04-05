3 of Texas’ Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives back in custody

HOUSTON – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are now back in custody.

Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Santos Ramirez was arrested March 16, Eduardo Castrillo was arrested March 28, and Derwin Arline was arrested March 30.

Ramirez, 47, who was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force, had been wanted since April 2022, when the Midland County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for continuous sexual abuse of a child, continuous violence against the family, stalking, interference with an emergency request for assistance, failure to identify and two counts of violation of bond/protective order.

Castrillo, 28, was arrested in Midland by DPS Special Agents, along with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office. In 2018, Castrillo was convicted of deadly conduct and discharge of a firearm and subsequently sentenced to three years in a TDCJ prison.

Castrillo had been wanted since October 2021, when the Socorro Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for sexual assault. In January 2023, the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for four counts of sexual assault.

Arline, 34, was arrested by DPS Special Agents, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and members of the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force, in Tyler.

Arline had been wanted since June 2022, when the Panola County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child. In addition, in February 2023, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for Arline’s arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 11 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders. In addition, $11,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.