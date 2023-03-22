Family of 16-year-old shot to death in January files multi-million dollar lawsuit against Baytown apartment complex

Family praying for justice after 16-year-old was gunned down outside Baytown apartment

HOUSTON – The family of a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed at a Baytown apartment complex in January has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the complex for negligence, according to a release.

The companies associated with the Park at Sorento Apartments are accused of disregarding multiple reports of violent criminal activity and another similar shooting in the complex in recent months, as well as complaints of the inoperable gates for years.

The lawsuit alleges premises liability, wrongful death, negligence, and gross negligence and seeks the maximum compensation amount allowed by law.

The fatal shooting happened on the evening of Jan. 10 outside 16-year-old Shane Hamilton’s apartment, according to the release. The student-athlete was returning to his residence when he was gunned down by the suspect outside his front door. The suspect was seen leaving in a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado truck through the inoperable entry and exit gates of the apartment complex.

Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a freshman at Robert E. Lee High School who played football and basketball.

A month prior to the deadly shooting, a similar incident was reported on Dec. 16, 2022, the lawsuit stated.

Residents have made constant complaints to the management company and community director and were told that additional safety and security measures were put in place, however, according to the lawsuit, the entry and exit gates still remained inoperable and open for public access to the premises. It is believed that the gates are in the same or similar condition when the previous and fatal shooting happened.

“Apartment complexes and the management companies that oversee day-to-day operations have a duty to repair or remedy conditions on the premises that materially affect the health and safety of its residents,” Attorney Mo Aziz said. “Far too often we see repeated failures by apartment management companies and their employees to maintain the premises, despite ongoing complaints and reports of criminal activity. Particularly when danger is foreseeable, or predictable.”

“This young man was a star athlete and student with a very bright future ahead of him. These defendants knew of the dangers surrounding their tenants, yet put their profits over people, and must be held accountable,” Attorney Kim Spurlock added.

KPRC 2 has reached out to Park at Sorento Apartments for a statement regarding the lawsuit.

The mother of the teen and his family is expected to join the Houston-based law firm Abraham Watkins during a news conference at 1 p.m. to answer questions regarding the lawsuit.

