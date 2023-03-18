Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans rally around Trump ahead of possible indictment

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 27: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during his weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol on February 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. The White House earlier this week put forward a $2.5 billion request for emergency funding to fight the coronavirus to which McCarthy responded, "I think $2 billion is a little low, I think we're probably looking at $4 billion in this process, having spoken to Democrat House members from Appropriations." (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and several MAGA Republicans rallied around Donald Trump on Saturday ahead of the former president’s possible indictment by a Manhattan grand jury.

Trump, in posts to his social media platform Truth Social, predicted that he would be arrested Tuesday and called on supporters to protest, citing “illegal leaks.” Hours later, a spokesperson for Trump clarified in a statement that the post was shared without any notification of an indictment beyond media reports by NBC News and other news outlets.

“Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump,” McCarthy wrote in a tweet.

