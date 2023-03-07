Good Samaritan hit, killed while helping driver on East Loop at McCarty, police say

Several lanes on the East Loop Freeway are now shut down after a good Samaritan was hit and killed while trying to help a driver Monday evening.

Houston police responded to reports of an autoped at 8900 E Loop at the McCarty entrance around 7:23 p.m.

Officers said the good Samaritan was helping a driver change the tires on his vehicle when another driver smashed into the back of the disabled vehicle, killing the good Samaritan.

Several lanes on the East Loop have since been shut down while officers investigate.