10 Humboldt penguins arrive at Houston Zoo ahead of Galápagos Islands exhibit opening

Ten Humboldt penguins have arrived safely at the Houston Zoo, which will provide them a permanent home in its newest exhibit, Galápagos Islands, opening April 7.

“Penguins can’t actually fly, but last month, two Humboldt penguins took to the friendly skies on a flight from Seattle to Houston, escorted along the way by the Zoo’s animal care team,” zoo personnel wrote in an announcement. “They joined part of the Zoo’s new colony, including six other Humboldt penguins that had an epic road trip, traveling 1,800 miles over several days, and two others that arrived more recently.”

The penguin colony will live in a climate-controlled environment away from mosquitos which can carry avian malaria, the announcement reads.

Galápagos penguins are the most endangered species in the world with an estimated population of less than 2,000 individuals, according to the Houston Zoo. For this reason, the closely related Humboldt penguins represent them in the zoo’s new habitat.

Access to the new exhibit is included with a general admission ticket. Online reservations are required for non-Zoo members. For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit HoustonZoo.org.