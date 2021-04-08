Penguins to join new exhibit coming to Houston Zoo in 2022

The Houston Zoo announced Thursday the addition of penguins to its newest exhibit that is expected to open in the fall of 2022.

In celebration of its 100-year anniversary, the Houston Zoo is creating a series of transformative exhibits, new public amenities, and enhanced public spaces.

Among the new presentations will be the Galápagos Islands exhibit that will feature Humboldt penguins as Galápagos penguins are currently threatened.

According to the Houston Zoo, the closely related Humboldt penguin will move to Houston as a part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan which works to conserve species in the wild.

In a news release, the Houston Zoo explains Humboldt penguins are a great fit for Houston as they are accustomed to extreme heat since they originate from Chile and Peru in South America; however, the penguins will have a climate-controlled environment where they will be comfortable at a consistent temperature at the zoo.

Ad

The habitat for Humboldt penguins will be a part of the Galápagos Islands exhibit opening in 2022.