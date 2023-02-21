1 woman arrested, 2 others wanted after assaulting store employee at Willowbrook Mall, police say

HOUSTON – One woman has been arrested and two others are wanted after police say they assaulted an employee while trying to shoplift from Willowbrook Mall.

On Tuesday, Jan 17, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at Willowbrook Mall.

Officers said three women entered a department store and started hiding merchandise inside their clothing. As this was happening, officers said a loss prevention employee was watching the women move throughout the store.

When the suspects attempted to leave the store without paying for the merchandise, officers said the employee confronted them and they became very confrontational.

Two of the suspects were able to flee the department store, but the employee was able to detain one of the women, 22-year-old Le Andria Martin.

Martin was arrested and charged with robbery bodily injury.

Anyone with information regarding the other two suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS