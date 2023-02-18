2 HPD officers stabbed, suspect injured during welfare check in west Houston neighborhood, police say

HOUSTON – Two HPD officers were stabbed while serving a welfare check at a west Houston home Saturday morning, police said.

It happened in the 13300 block of Agarita Lane near Westpark Tollway at around 9 a.m.

Details on what led to the incident are unclear at this time.

Police said the suspect allegedly stabbed the two officers. At some point, one of the officers pulled out a gun and shot the suspect one time.

Both the officers were rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital - Texas Medical Center. Their conditions remain stable at this time.

The suspect’s condition remains unknown at this time.

An investigation is underway.

KPRC 2 will bring the latest as more information becomes available.