2 HPD officers stabbed, suspect injured during welfare check in west Houston neighborhood, police say

HOUSTON – Two HPD officers were stabbed while serving a welfare check at a west Houston home Saturday morning, police said.
It happened in the 13300 block of Agarita Lane near Westpark Tollway at around 9 a.m.
Details on what led to the incident are unclear at this time.
Police said the suspect allegedly stabbed the two officers. At some point, one of the officers pulled out a gun and shot the suspect one time.
Both the officers were rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital - Texas Medical Center. Their conditions remain stable at this time.
The suspect’s condition remains unknown at this time.
An investigation is underway.
