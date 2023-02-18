52º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

2 HPD officers stabbed, suspect injured during welfare check in west Houston neighborhood, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston, HPD officers shot, West Houston

HOUSTON – Two HPD officers were stabbed while serving a welfare check at a west Houston home Saturday morning, police said.

It happened in the 13300 block of Agarita Lane near Westpark Tollway at around 9 a.m.

Details on what led to the incident are unclear at this time.

Police said the suspect allegedly stabbed the two officers. At some point, one of the officers pulled out a gun and shot the suspect one time.

Both the officers were rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital - Texas Medical Center. Their conditions remain stable at this time.

The suspect’s condition remains unknown at this time.

An investigation is underway.

KPRC 2 will bring the latest as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email