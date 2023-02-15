Truck hauling nitric acid crashes, causing toxic spill on Arizona highway

A truck hauling liquid form nitric acid crashed on the I10 near Tucson, Arizona, on Tuesday, February 14, prompting evacuations and shelter-in-place orders.

Arizona public safety authorities said there was no estimation on when the highway would reopen.

“At this time, those who have already been evacuated will remain evacuated,” authorities said late on Tuesday. “The shelter-in-place order has been lifted.”

They added that it was safe for residents within a mile radius of the crash site to resume use of heaters and air conditioners.

Footage by Kieryn Zizzo shows a dark orange gas wafting over the I10.

Nitric acid is highly corrosive and is often used for a wide range of industrial purposes.

Credit: Kieryn Zizzo via Storyful

