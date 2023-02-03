Do you recognize him? Man wanted for questioning after deadly shooting in west Houston

The person of interest is described as a black male, medium height and build, tied-back locks and a moustache and beard.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say is a “person of interest” in a deadly shooting that took place in December.

The person of interest is described as a Black man, medium height and build, with tied-back locks and a mustache and beard. He was wearing a black Adidas jogging suit, red sweatpants, black shoes and glasses.

On Dec. 7, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 2465 South Kirkwood Road around 1:20 p.m. and found 29-year-old Terrance Jordan shot to death.

After reviewing surveillance video, investigators said the person of interest was in the area and may have information about the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identity of the person of interest is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.