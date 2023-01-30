Dog recovering after being cemented to ground: ‘You read that right’

HOUSTON – A small dog with such big innocent eyes has been through a lot in the short amount of time in his dog years.

According to Tri-County Humane, Trooper, a well-deserved name, was found cemented to the ground and stuck to the sidewalk off Yamato Road for days, left to die.

When rescuers found him, he had maggots crawling from his fur, overgrown nails, dental decay, according to rescue shelter. But the extent of his condition wasn’t apparent until hours after his grooming, such as keto shampoo baths because of urine and fecal burns.

After multiple tests were done, they found Trooper to be suffering from 22 ailments, 22 medical conditions in one dog in one day.

Trooper also suffered from the most critical conditions:

Paralysis

Heart Murmur

Corneal Ulcers

Enlarged Prostate

Worms

Severe Periodontal Disease

Ear Infections

UTI

As Trooper continues his brave and long journey of recovery, the Tri-County Humane needs to the public’s help with medical care. So far, the rescue shelter has already reached $2,500 but need more help to get him a specialist to help Trooper walk again.

To donate click here and to keep up with Trooper’s journey, click here.