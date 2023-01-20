Man, woman injured during drive-by shooting in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after police say they were injured during a drive-by shooting in north Houston on Thursday night.

According to Houston police, the shooting took place in the 3400 block of Cortlandt Street at around 8 p.m.

Officers who arrived on the scene say they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They are expected to survive.

A red SUV was said to have driven up to the location before opening fire. Following the shooting, the suspect fled south on Cortlandt.