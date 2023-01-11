Woman, 21, fatally shoots popular Houston area bull rider in jealous rage after seeing him flirting with her friend: Docs

Lashawn Bagley has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Demetrius Allen.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Court documents detail the events that led to the death of a popular Houston area bull rider who was allegedly shot and killed by a woman he was dating. Lashawn Bagley, 21, fired bullets at Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen until her gun was empty after she saw him flirting with one of her friends, investigators said.

Allen, also known as “Ouncie Mitchell,” was a highly respected professional bull rider from Fort Bend County and was looking forward to his first pro ride at RodeoHouston.

The 27-year-old was in Utah when he was fatally shot following a night out on the town with two women.

On September 12, 2022, officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department responded to an apartment in the 900 block of South 200 West after receiving reports of a man being shot.

Upon arrival, officers found Allen lying outside a unit. He had been shot twice, once in the torso and once in the thigh.

Officers observed several bullet impacts through the glass door and windows of the apartment.

Allen was transported to Intermountain Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation centered on the statements from Bagley, the woman who fired the fatal rounds.

Recordings from 911 showed that Bagley called dispatch around 12:06 a.m.

“They’re beating on my window,” she told the operator.

The operator then heard loud noises and asked what the sound was, to which Bagley replied, “I’m shooting.”

Bagley then informed the operator that she was all out of bullets. She kept hanging up and calling back, documents show.

During call number five, Bagley said, “Her brother broke into my house, and I shot him before he came inside.”

That statement did not align with what a witness, a friend of the victim and the alleged shooter, shared.

The friend called 911 immediately after the shooting.

“He went to go grab his stuff and, next thing, shots were fired and he’s on the ground,” the friend said. “She shot him. She shot him. She opened the door, and she shot him!”

During an interview with detectives, the friend explained that Bagley had previously been in a sexual relationship with Allen, and Allen was staying with Bagley while he was in town for several days. Family members of Allen, however, told KPRC 2 that Allen and Bagley were not dating.

The friend said she met Bagley approximately one week prior and Bagley introduced her to Allen.

The trio all went out for a night on the town.

On the night of the shooting, the friend said she and Bagley met up with Allen at the Utah State Fair, and both women had been drinking.

The three all went back to Bagley’s apartment and, while there, Allen began to show interest in the friend, documents state.

The trio then went to a club on Pierpont Avenue with Allen driving Bagley’s car. After leaving the bar, the friend and Allen waited outside for Bagley, who was still inside. Allen began rubbing up on the friend’s thigh and Bagley came out of the club and saw them, according to documents.

The friend said Bagley “freaked out” and then “stormed off” to the parking garage.

Allen allegedly told the friend that he was going to let Bagley “cool off for a minute,” then inform her that he planned to get “his stuff” from her apartment and leave her alone.

The friend said Allen then went to the parking garage to speak to Bagley, and that is when she heard tires screeching. Bagley had driven off and left the two of them behind.

When Allen came back to the friend, he reportedly said, “The [expletive] tried to hit me with the car. She(s) crazy as hell.”

He then ordered a Lyft to drive he and the friend to Bagley’s apartment where he could pick up his belongings.

The friend said she first went to Bagley ‘s door and knocked several times, but Bagley didn’t answer even though the woman saw her peeking out the blinds.

The friend then went back to the Lyft car, where Allen was texting and trying to call and FaceTime Bagley, telling her he has $10,000 worth of rodeo equipment in her car and apartment, and just wanted to get his property and leave.

Allen then went to Bagley’s apartment and started knocking on the balcony door, according to documents. That is when the door opened slightly and shots started coming through the glass door and windows.

Allen fell, and as the friend ran to safety, she still heard bullets ringing out. The friend said, in total, she heard at least eight or nine shots fired.

Police took Bagley into custody and interviewed her.

Investigators said she made many statements, including the following:

“Is Demetrius Mitchell OK? Did I hurt him?”

“If I hurt him, I’m going to be so f*** up.”

“I know who came to my house but was unsure who was at the door.”

“Does this mean I won’t get to use my gun anymore after this?”

“After I saw my ex with another female, I went home and put his items next to the door so he could come get them from my apartment.”

Investigators said Bagley had slurred speech and a strong smell of alcohol coming from her breath. She refused to consent to a blood draw and a warrant was issued to obtain one. The results of the blood draw showed a BAC of 0.08.

Officers also obtained a search warrant for Bagley’s apartment and her car. Detectives observed seven spent casings inside Bagley’s apartment and three outside. Detectives also observed that one shot hit the lower left of the interior door jamb, three shots struck the lower left of the door, one round went through a table leg and split apart before hitting the wall, two rounds went through the glass door, and three rounds were fired through the blinds and windows.

A black bag located near the front door contained clothes and other personal items belonging to Allen, and more of his belongings were located in the trunk of Bagley’s car, which Bagley had parked on the street approximately a half a block from her home.

Authorities then obtained a search warrant to check phone records.

A text exchange around 11:21 p.m. between Allen and Bagley showed:

Allen: “I’m pulling up to your house I have nowhere else to go and you have all my [expletive]. Let me get my [expletive] and I will leave no problem you can be in your feelings all you want I’ll leave you be. Now if that’s an issue me an(d) the police will pull up to get my [expletive]. Shawn you know I haven’t been nothing but for you since you told me you had a ma(n) I didn’t trip so why are you flipping on me.”

Bagley: ”Okay okay w(ith) me.”

The Medical Examiner’s preliminarily findings determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the stomach and the manner of death to be homicide. They also found that a second projectile entered Allen’s right thigh and traveled up his leg and into his abdominal area, causing serious bodily injury.

Bagley was charged with murder and felony discharge of a firearm.

In documents for bond request, prosecutors asked that it be denied due to the following:

“The defendant was upset and angry that the victim was interested in the defendant’s female friend. The impulsiveness of the defendant’s actions and her willingness to fire a handgun at unarmed persons whom she knew and was friends with at the time, demonstrates that she is a danger to the community. Moreover, following her initial release from jail, the defendant immediately fled the State of Utah and has to be brought back to face charges. Given the fact that she previously left the State while being under investigation for homicide, and is now facing homicide charges, the defendant has demonstrated that she is both a danger to the community and she now has additional reasons to flee the jurisdiction. The defendant should therefore be held without bail.”

