Houston-area couple continuing mission to honor and educate with virtual COVID-19 memorial

HOUSTON – A virtual memorial wall created by a Houston-area couple to honor people from around the United States who have died of COVID-19 is marking two years of memorializing lives lost to the pandemic.

COVID-19 Wall of Memories is a nonprofit organization founded by Mohammed and Ruth Nasrullah. The couple came up with the idea of a virtual memorial in the middle of 2020 and created their website in January 2021.

“Having the experience of being exposed to so many stories of loss really makes it very personal, really brings it home and that’s actually the experience. We’re hoping for the people who come to the virtual memorial that they’ll get that sense as well,” said Ruth.

The virtual memorial wall now holds the stories of 15,000 people from across the U.S. who have died of COVID-19.

“Our message this year is that no matter how the nature of the pandemic changes, or how people’s attitudes towards it change, we will never stop remembering those we have lost,” said Mohammed.

Hannah Russell of Ohio discovered the site while searching for a way to honor her mother and uncle.

“I lost both my uncle and my mother about a month apart. I lost my uncle at the beginning of December 2020 and I lost my mom at the end of January 2021,” Russell told KPRC 2 News.

She shared their stories on the website, not only to help keep their memories alive, but also to educate others.

“Memorializing and living in your history today is something that can give you that insight where it’s not all about a history book. It’s happening in real life around you and it’s something that everybody needs to open their eyes and look at,” Russell said.