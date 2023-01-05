Constable deputy shoots at vehicle of suspect who was attempting to run him over after pursuit, Pct. 4 says

HUMBLE – Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting after a Montgomery County Pct. 4 constable deputy shot at a suspect who was reportedly trying to run him over Wednesday evening.

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said deputies started pursuing the suspect’s vehicle after he was spotted passing other vehicles on the shoulder of the Southwest Freeway.

Authorities said when the suspect got to Will Clayton, he pulled into a gas station and attempted to run over the deputy constable who by that time had exited his patrol vehicle. The constable deputy in return fired several shots at the suspect’s tires.

Moments later, deputies said the suspect took off again toward the Southwest Freeway but eventually crashed out. When deputies approached the vehicle, they said the suspect was cutting himself with a razor blade, possibly attempting suicide.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with self-inflicting injuries, according to deputies. He is currently in custody at the hospital and expected to face multiple charges in both Montgomery County and Harris County, including invading in a motor vehicle and attempted assault on a police officer.