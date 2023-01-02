Texas woman claims ex-track coach groomed her for years for ‘unspeakable’ sexual abuse while athlete at HCU

HOUSTON – A Texas woman called “Jane Doe No. 1″ in a lawsuit released last week has sued Houston Christian University -- formerly, Houston Baptist University -- and former associate head track coach and recruiting coordinator Sesar Figueroa for more than $5 million after she claims she was groomed for years in a “trap” to have sex with the coach.

Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee has released this statement concerning the lawsuit on Monday: “We have filed what will be the first of several cases alleging sexual misconduct, assault and undue influence. This coach used his position to take advantage of his athletes and the school must now be held accountable for his conduct. If you have been a victim or have information, please contact us immediately.”

Houston Christian University has denied any wrongdoing as the lawsuit is becoming a headline, releasing this statement concerning the lawsuit: “The university has received the lawsuit filed Dec. 30, 2022. We are troubled by any and all allegations of misconduct between university employees and students. We take all reports of sexual misconduct seriously and have dedicated significant time and resources to ensuring the safety of students on our campus and under our care. When the university was made aware of allegations of misconduct related to this lawsuit, we took appropriate action to respond to these allegations by contacting and cooperating with law enforcement and terminating an assistant track coach. In the situations identified in the lawsuit filed, the university acted lawfully and in good faith, and we expect a court to agree.”

The lawsuit alleges that “Figueroa -- already married to a former HCU student -- was “particularly fond of young girls.” The lawsuit reads, “He preyed upon (the athletes) when they were most vulnerable. Some had difficult childhoods and looked to sports as a way up. He took advantage of that, and of them.“

An image from court records released on Dec. 30, 2022. (Harris County District Court/Office of Marilyn Burgess)

The lawsuit states that HCU continues to tout Figueroa’s 27 individual conference champions, 19 silver medalists and 24 bronze medal finishes” on its website. The school, the lawsuit claims, was “well aware” of Figueroa’s lack of boundaries and “fondness for particular female (and only female) athletes.”

“More than one complaint had been made about Figueroa and his activities. Rather than addressing his conduct, HCU instead turned a blind eye and allowed Figueroa to use his influential position as coach to further his scheme,” the lawsuit reads. “Even after a criminal complaint and formal report was made involving another female athlete, HCU failed to properly investigate itself, and failed to identify what can only be described as a systemic lack of oversight and willingness to accept egregious conduct without consequences or accountability. Instead of addressing a grave problem, HCU was only interested in protecting its public image and shielding itself from legal liability. Plaintiff Jane Doe No. 1 attempted to resolve this matter without bringing a lawsuit. That effort failed. She now brings this case seeking the maximum amount of both compensatory and punitive damages allowed by law. She seeks more than five million in total damages.”

The lawsuit further alleges the school did not do anything about Figueroa’s preferential treatment of the female athletes.

Among the alleged details revealed in court documents, Jane Doe No. 1 claims Figueroa traded jobs at a pizza place, a local private high school and paid graduate assistant jobs, as well as positions in track meets in exchange for sex while physically and mentally assaulting and degrading her both on and off HCU’s campus and at HCU-sponsored events. She claims the abuse started as extra attention and small gifts and escalated to alcohol after track events and then private massages, sexual text messages and private meetings that, according to the lawsuit, were “attempts to get close and ultimately have sex.”

“Through his unwavering efforts he was ultimately able to have sex with (her) multiple times. Every single one of these times were only after he plied her with alcohol, and had offered her promises of meet positions, or other favors,” the lawsuit reads.

Jane Doe No. 1 claims once she relented and had oral sex and intercourse with Figueroa she tried to avoid him or tell him no, but he would refuse to take “no” for an answer and the sex would turn aggressive. The lawsuit claims Figueroa would not use protection and would force her to take the Plan B drug to prevent pregnancy.

“(Jane Doe No. 1) is now extremely humiliated and embarrassed after being preyed on, groomed, brainwashed and taken advantage of,” the lawsuit claims. “Figueroa’s conduct has permanently scarred (her). The things he did to her are unspeakable.”

As for the school, the lawsuit says the school did not provide “reasonable care,” concluding, “It was not until another student athlete filed a criminal complaint, that (HCU) conducted an investigation resulting in the silent termination of Defendant Figueroa -- who, up until recently, remained listed as faculty on HCU’s website. As a result of Defendant HCU’s failings and Figueroa’s intentional conduct, (Jane Doe No. 1) has suffered compensatory damages in the form of lost career opportunities. She has also suffered severe mental and emotional anguish as a result of the conduct described herein.”

The lawsuit alleges assault, indecent assault and harassment on Figueroa’s part and that, among many other things, the school failed the student by failing to prevent Figueroa from assaulting and harassing her, failing to warn her about Figueroa’s past conduct with other student athletes, failing to properly supervise and control (him), failing to create or enforce policies to prevent misconduct” and “fail(ng) to monitor Figueroa’s sexually explicit written communications with Jane Doe No. 1″ and “provid(ing) Figueroa a safe haven so that he could continue his conduct.”

Jane Doe No. 1 is asking for a jury trial in this case. This is a civil lawsuit. At this point Figueroa has not been charged with a crime. KPRC 2 attempted to speak with Figueroa at an address listed for him in court documents. A person who answered the door said he was not available.