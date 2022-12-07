77º

Man shot, killed by woman after attempting to force his way into her apartment in SE Houston, police say

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A man was shot to death Wednesday after police say he tried to break into a woman’s apartment in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. at an apartment complex located in the 8900 block of Broadway Street.

While the woman was inside the apartment, police said she heard someone banging on her door aggressively. When she opened the door, the suspect tried to force his way inside -- and that’s when she shot him with a handgun. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

The shooting is under investigation.

