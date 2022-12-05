$5K reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ homeless man wanted in robbery of north Houston cellphone store: FBI

Dominic McCullough is wanted in the alleged armed robbery of a north Houston cellphone store on July 15, 2021.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Dominic McCullough, who is wanted in the alleged armed robbery of a north Houston cellphone store last year.

According to authorities, on July 15, 2021, McCullough allegedly walked into the Metro PCS store located at 3415 Orlando Street and discharged his weapon into the floor.

He then threatened employees and customers at gunpoint, stole money from the cash registers, as well as items from a customer’s purse before fleeing on foot, police said.

He was later positively identified and arrested by the Houston Police Department. After being released on bond, McCullough allegedly never appeared for his court hearing.

On June 29, a federal arrest warrant was issued for McCullough for the charges of interference with commerce by robbery and discharging of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

McCullough has ties to northeast Houston and is believed to be homeless, possibly living between Jensen and the east Crosstimbers area. He should be considered armed and dangerous and an escape risk, police said.