Woman shot outside her NE Houston home in drive-by shooting, police say

A woman was shot outside her home in a drive by shooting in northeast Houston, police say

An investigation is ongoing after a woman was shot outside of her home in a drive-by shooting Friday evening.

It happened in the 8200 block of Flintridge Drive at around 7:30 p.m. in northeast Houston.

Investigators said the woman was standing outside the home when a dark-colored pick-up truck drove by and began firing shots towards it.

The woman was hit, police said. She was taken to a nearby fire station via private vehicle where she was then taken to a hospital. She is expected to recover.

Investigators said multiple people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no one was hurt.

At this time, no arrests have been made.