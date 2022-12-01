Colorado man sent to prison for stalking, releasing sexually-explicit photos of Houston-area woman who refused to move with him: DOJ

HOUSTON – A 45-year-old Colorado man was charged with threatening a Houston-area woman with releasing sexually explicit images unless she moved with him across the country, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Wednesday.

Moses Cano pleaded guilty to one count of stalking.

Cano will serve 46 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

As part of his plea, he admitted he took over her Facebook account and used it to send the images and other messages to her contacts. He also posted a sexually-explicit video of the victim to a well-known adult pornography site.

In distress, the victim contacted the authorities.

Cano will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The FBI conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office.

