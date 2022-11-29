Check this list of deadline dates if you want your holiday gifts, cards to arrive on time for Christmas

HOUSTON – Weeks before Christmas are the busiest times of the year for shipping services. The U.S. Postal Service, FedEX and UPS have issued deadline dates that will help customers get their holiday gifts and cards delivered on time for Christmas, according to NBCLosAngeles.com.

“Timing is everything, especially when it comes to shipping holiday items,” said the Postal Service in a statement.

According to the article, the busiest time of the season for USPS begins two weeks before Christmas and the companies are encouraging customers to shop early for targeted arrive-by dates.

Here are the major deadlines for the USPS, FedEx and UPS:

US Postal Service*

Dec. 17 — USPS retail ground service

Dec. 17 — First-class mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 — First-class packages

Dec. 19 — Priority Mail

Dec. 22 — Priority Mail Express

*International and military deadlines are earlier; see the USPS website here, for a complete list.

FedEx

December 12: Ground & freight economy

December 14: Ground & home delivery

December 20: Express Saver

December 21: 2 Day & 2 Day-AM

December 22: Overnight services

December 23: Same-day services

For more options including international dates, see the full FedEx list here.

UPS

December 20: 3-Day Select

December 21: 2nd day air services

December 22: Next-day air services

For ground shipping, UPS recommends checking the website for a quote.

For the full chart of UPS options, including international shipping, click here.

Dates noted are for domestic service only. Service hours may vary for Alaska and Hawaii in all cases.

