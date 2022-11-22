49º

Have you seen Delano Burkes? Houston man missing since Nov. 13

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Delano Burkes (Image provided by Houston Police)

Houston – Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a 26-year-old man who’s been reported missing.

Delano Burkes was last seen leaving McIntyre’s, a bar at 1230 W 20th Street, on Nov. 13, according to the Houston Police Department. He was wearing blue pants and a black and gray button up shirt.

Delano is pictured above. He’s 5′10′', weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Delano’s whereabouts is asked to call the HPD Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.

