‘Unfounded’ abduction investigation in Seabrook leads to arrest of Illinois man wanted on multiple warrants, including homicide, police say

SEABROOK, Texas – The investigation of an attempted abduction in Seabrook led to the arrest of a man wanted on multiple violent offenses out of Illinois, according to authorities.

Dezzen Phillips, a 31-year-old resident of Illinois, is off Houston area streets and is being extradited back to his hometown to face outstanding charges.

His capture stemmed from an incident which allegedly happened on Nov. 15.

On that day, around 2:40 a.m., officers with the Seabrook Police Department were dispatched to the 100 Block of SH146.

Upon arrival, they encountered a woman in distress walking southbound on the Kemah Bridge.

The woman reported that she had been abducted from Maribelle’s bar located at 3136 East NASA Parkway. She said she had been bound and placed inside the trunk of a vehicle but had escaped, investigators said.

The victim gave a limited physical description of her suspected abductor to police and reported that both her cell phone and watch were taken during the incident.

First responders identified signs of hyperthermia and the woman was transported by EMS to Methodist Clear Lake Hospital for treatment.

Seabrook police detectives continued the investigation and identified Phillips as a possible suspect. He was reported to be staying at the Captain’s Inn and Suites located at 2901 East NASA Parkway.

Investigators learned Phillips had multiple open felony warrants for charges in Illinois, including a charge carrying a $1 million bond. Phillips’s charges included homicide, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, weapon offenses, aggravated battery, obstruction, assault and gang related activity.

Seabrook police officers arrested Phillips at the hotel without incident and transported him to the Harris County Jail, where he would await extradition to Illinois.

Upon additional investigation, the original abduction report by the victim was unfounded and no charges were filed against Phillips for that alleged incident.