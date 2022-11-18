Fayette County inmate who claimed he was sick captured 20 minutes after escaping during medical transport, deputies say

LA GRANGE, Texas – An inmate who escaped Thursday night in Fayette County has now been captured and charged, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate, 20-year-old Deshawn Villanueva has been charged with escape while arrested, which is a 3rd-degree felony.

At 8:10 p.m., deputies said Villanueva claimed he was sick, and the corrections officer called the county’s EMS to evaluate him. He was put in restraints as he was being transported by EMS to St. Mark Emergency room with a corrections officer on board.

Sometime during the ride, Villanueva reportedly jumped out of the EMS doors. DPS and LaGrange Police Department assisted deputies during the search.

Deputies said the inmate was found and captured near the hospital 21 minutes later.

The sheriff’s office said there was no danger to the community.

Villanueva was in custody at the Dan R. Beck Justice center on a failure to appear warrant for a forgery charge and was also arrested for charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest earlier in the week by the Fayette County Narcotics Unit.