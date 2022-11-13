Dallas airshow crash: What we know about the pilots, aircraft involved in crash that killed 6

Investigation continues in the tragic airshow crash in Dallas where six people died after two vintage airplanes crashed on Saturday.

The two planes, a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Cobra collided and crashed during the Wings Over Dallas airshow at Dallas Executive Airport at around 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

Six people died in the crash, according to Dallas County officials.

Hank Cotes, CEO and president of the Commemorative Air Force said the incident is not about the aircraft. He added that pilots go through a strict training process and some have been flying for the CAF for up to 30 years.

FILE - The historic military B-17 aircraft named "Texas Raiders" flies over Barksdale A.F.B., La., on May 8, 2021. On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, the plane collided with another during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas air show. (AP Photo/Dr. Scott M. Lieberman) (Scott M. Lieberman)

“The pilots are very well trained. So it’s difficult for me to talk about it because I know all these are family and good friends,” he said.

Both aircraft were stationed in Conroe. Jayden Robinson, who works at General Aviation Services shared photos of the rare vintage B-17 to KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner. It was part of a collection of the Commemorative Air Force, nicknamed “Texas Raiders.”

“It’s kind of surreal to think about that I saw [the pilots] on Thursday and that I see them every Tuesday and Thursday when I come into work,” said Hayden Ennis, line tech manager at General Aviation Services. “They’re always walking and cracking jokes, and having a conversation with us.”