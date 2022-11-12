Federal sentencing date for former city director William-Paul Thomas pushed back to 2023

More questions into the actions of William Paul Thomas

HOUSTON – Legal records obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates show the federal sentencing date for William-Paul Thomas, the former City of Houston’s Director of City Council Relations, has been pushed back to next year.

This summer, Thomas pleaded guilty to conspiracy in connection to accepting cash bribes.

Unsealed court documents show in exchange for bribes, Thomas changed a bar’s classification to a restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic. This classification allows for bars, which typically only sell alcoholic beverages, to remain open for take-out orders.

Thomas was scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 28, 2022.

However, in an order resetting document entered in the Southern District of Texas on Monday, all the parties along with Judge Andrew Hanen have agreed to a new sentencing date of Feb. 21, 2023, at 8:30 A.M.

