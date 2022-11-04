2 men, woman arrested after being found in possession of stolen camper trailers, drugs, guns in Montgomery County

(From left to right): Darrel Woodard, 51; James Radar, 49; Ulanda Carpenter, 37.

PINEHURST, Texas – Two men and a woman were arrested and charged after stolen camper trailers, drugs, and weapons were found in Pinehurst, according to the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable’s office.

Darrel Woodard, 51, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm; James Radar, 49, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. The woman, Ulanda Carpenter, 37, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and prostitution.

Deputies conducted an investigation Wednesday in the 28200 block of Autumn Lane.

During the investigation, deputies found two stolen camper trailers, 62 grams of Methamphetamine, five separate bags of illegally pressed pills, 104 grams of Marijuana, and three firearms.

All suspects were arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, according to the department.

Anyone aware of any illegal activity is asked to call the Precinct 5 Constable’s Office at 281-259-6493 or the website to provide an anonymous tip.