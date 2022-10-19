Reward increased to $15K for information on suspects who killed man as he slept in his bed during home invasion, police say

Who killed Julian Castro? Reward increased to $10K for information on man’s murder in southwest Houston, Crime Stoppers say

HOUSTON – A reward has increased to $15,000 for information on several suspects involved in a deadly home invasion on June 6 in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Family and friends of Julian Castro were left devastated after he was shot and killed as he slept in his bed.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 6500 block of Thornwall Street around 6:28 p.m.

It was learned that the suspects forced their way into the home for unknown reasons, according to police. The gunmen fatally shot Castro before leaving the scene. The suspects’ getaway car is described as a dark grey or black Prius with at least one pink seat cover.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

