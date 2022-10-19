GAME SCHEMES: Astros fans need to be on the look out for counterfeit tickets, merchandise as Houston hosts ALCS games

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 01: Houston fans celebrate after the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series during a Houston Astros World Series watch party at Minute Maid Park on November 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Law enforcement agencies are sending a warning out to fans who are in the market for game tickets as the Houston Astros host ALCS games.

According to the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI Houston) and the Houston Police Department, they are expecting individuals and businesses to begin selling counterfeit Astros merchandise or tickets to games.

Games one and two, and potentially games six and seven, will be held at Minute Maid Park.

“Counterfeiters routinely prey on the public during postseason professional sporting events like the ALCS to illegally sell counterfeit apparel, merchandise and tickets because of the extraordinary demand in the local community,” said Special Agent in Charge Mark Dawson with HSI Houston. “To protect baseball fans from unknowingly spending their hard-earned money on substandard merchandise or fraudulent tickets, HSI and HPD have joined together to aggressively target anyone who attempts to take advantage of the public by selling counterfeit items.”

Below are some tips for fans who are looking to buy legitimate tickets and merchandise during the ALCS games:

Shop only at authorized retail locations, rather than street vendors, flea markets or other questionable sources.

Purchase tickets from a reputable dealer such as the website for the Houston Astros or Major League Baseball. If you purchase tickets on the secondary market stick with reputable companies and double-check the website’s guarantee.

Avoid purchasing items where the price seems too good to be true.

Check for poor stitching, ripped tags, irregular markings, or misspellings on apparel.

If you think you’ve been a victim of counterfeiting, you can report a claim to National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) by filling out their online tip form.

